Coronavirus: PSL season won't go down the drain - Safa CEO Motlanthe

The Safa boss has allayed fears the current PSL campaign could be called off, saying the officials will be ready

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says the cancellation of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season would take their hard work into the drain.

Motlanthe explains they are working hard to ensure the current season is restarted after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

It is reported the PSL Board of Governors (BoG) are set to meet on Friday to make a final decision on the new campaign, as this comes after speculation the season could be declared null and void following the league’s plan for a July 18 restart was blocked by Safa.

“It will come very much as a surprise for us [if the season is cancelled],” Motlanthe told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“All we [Safa and the PSL] have agreed on for the last three or four months, that work would all be going down the drain.”

The CEO insisted the country’s football governing body was still willing to resume the halted campaign on August 1, saying the referees are set to undergo medical tests on Thursday.

“We have called the referees and the first batch are arriving tomorrow [Thursday] to start with medical tests,” added the CEO.

“But as far as the association is concerned, we have been able to deliver all the services from our side. The league said they still need to consult their stakeholders, the date of August 1 had not been agreed by them [yet].

“I have chatted with the DG [of Sport and Recreation] Vusumuzi Mkhize and said to him that if the information is there, let him share it without a compliance officer. Either we get the information or if we don’t, we are exonerated from our responsibility agreed by the JLC [Joint Liaison Committee].

“It looks [now] like we are a stumbling block, but we are making a return as easy as possible and we are happy if the league and the government take the responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the PSL’s main reason for wanting to get the season started last weekend was that they need six weeks to complete the campaign, and had an agreement in place with Fifa only to extend player contracts until the end of next month.

On the other hand, the Nasrec-based FA released a statement on Wednesday stating that the world’s governing body had given them permission in a letter to go beyond that August 31 deadline.

One of Safa’s reasons for delaying a restart, meanwhile, was that they needed more time to get the referees ready for the restart, although some referees have gone to deny they are not ready for the resumption of football.

PSL clubs have since returned to training on the field of play under strict compliance guidelines and PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed the games will go ahead in Gauteng in a Biologically Safe Environment.