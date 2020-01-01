Coronavirus: PSL resolves to restart the season on August 8

Domestic football is returning with the league having decided to resume the campaign in the next two weeks

The 2019-20 season will resume on August 8, the league's board of governors reportedly resolved on Monday.

The held an urgent board of governors meeting with its 32-member clubs where the decision was taken to go ahead and complete the suspended campaign.

All the remaining matches, including National First Division (NFD) games, as previously confirmed by the PSL, will be played in Gauteng.

There are 14 stadiums earmarked by the PSL as training venues while competitive matches will take place at 11 different stadiums across the province.

Addressing the media on Monday, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza said all the teams that have complied with the stringent measures as set out by the government and the Joint Liaison (JLC) will be expected to be in a bio-bubble at least a day before the resumption of the season.

"Standing here, I have just come out of the board of governors meeting which was a meeting that was extended to make sure that I go and engage the stakeholders on the status of the resumption of the PSL," Khoza told the media.

"Today, unanimously, agreed that we must resume the games on the 8th of August. That has just been conveyed, before I joined everybody, to our sponsors - Absa, Nedbank and the broadcasters - to make them aware that the board of governors have since accepted to resume the games on the 8th of August," he confirmed.

"And I immediately phoned the president of Safa to make him aware that we are resuming the games on the 8th of August."

"I tried to phone the Minister [of Sports] but his phone was ringing [unanswered] but I understand that he has political meetings on Mondays but I left a message on his phone that we are resuming on the 8th of August."

"The MEC of Sport in Gauteng was also briefed. Remember Gauteng are the people that are going to be hosting the BSE in so far as transporting the teams as they come at the point of entry - to and from the hotels and to the training and match venues.

"This is a historic, exciting moment in a difficult time in the history of this country. I think the announcement is going to assist in mitigating the challenges that are faced by this country. It will also assist in the mental wellness of the people once we are navigating this unknown, intangible virus that is affecting the whole world," he revealed.

Khoza made it clear that the season will resume with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, meaning , Bloemfontein , and will be expected to be in the bio-bubble on August 7.

The rest of the teams that aren't taking part in the Nedbank Cup will be expected in the bio-bubble by no later than August 11.

"What we have said is that the teams that must assemble in the BSE must be latest the day before the resumption of the games.

"Teams that are going to go first into the bubble are those that are involved in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals which is going to be before the 8th of August. All the other teams will be required to be in the bubble on the 11th of August. As thing stand, it's all systems go," concluded Khoza.

Competitive football in the country has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the PSL was hoping to resume on July 18 but the proposed date was rejected by the South African Football Association (Safa) on the basis that the match officials would not be ready.

However, that has been cleared as all the 110 match officials are undergoing fitness and medical tests in preparation for the resumption of the campaign.