Coronavirus: PSL proposes July 19 as resumption date for 2019/20 season - reports

The current campaign has been suspended since mid-March but there's new information that it could resume in the next 10 days

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has reportedly proposed July 19 as the return date for competitive football in .

According to various media reports, the league discussed possible dates in their Thursday board of governors meeting which was conducted via Zoom.

However, the proposed date (July 19) is subject to approval from both the South African Football Association (Safa) and the country's government.

It's unclear at this stage how long the process will take before everything can be made public - as the suggestion was only made on Thursday.

Several PSL teams returned to training grounds late last week while others only allowed their players to train together this week.

And only clubs that have complied with government's protocols on 'return-to-play' have gone back to training while those who haven't complied are still relying on technological means to keep an eye on their players.

, , , , SuperSport United, and are some of the teams that claimed to have returned to training.

Nonetheless, with July 19 just around the corner, this means technical teams have only 10 days to prepare for what will be a very taxing fixture schedule.

The league has proposed that all the remaining matches be completed by August 31 to allow for the transfer of players from one team to another.

There are 54 PSL matches, 44 NFD games and three Nedbank Cup matches still to play before the end of the current campaign.

Chiefs still top the standings with 48 points from 22 games - they are four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, Gauteng is reported to be the province that has been put forward to stage the remaining fixtures of the suspended season.

This is despite being the new epicentre for the coronavirus with over 75,000 confirmed positive cases to date.

Last week, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West were reported to have raised their hands as the PSL looked for a biologically safe environment.

Both KwaZulu-Natal and North West were touted as suitable bio-bubble venues but it appears the PSL executive has other ideas as their main intention is to complete the season.