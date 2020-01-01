Coronavirus: PSL must give trophy to Kaizer Chiefs - ex-Black Leopards coach Johnson

The former Lidoda Duvha boss has called for the league’s governing body to crown Amakhosi as champions

Former Black coach Cavin Johnson is against the view of continuing the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League campaign, calling for to be crowned as champions.

The 61-year-old manager believes the coronavirus pandemic is a threat to the health and safety of people whilst expressing hope that the will come up with a good decision as far as the future of the current season is concerned.

On the other hand, the league’s governing body is reportedly set to meet this week to pave the way forward, and the former youth coach has urged the body to put lives and safety ahead of everything.

More teams

“If we say we want to follow Fifa protocols then that means we have to do the right thing, give the trophy to Chiefs,” Johnson told Isolezwe.

“I know there are some people that will argue that they still have to play games and that Chiefs were still to play so and so but they must be given the trophy, honestly.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to finish the season because it is too dangerous to do so. Let’s just hope when the PSL committee meets during the week, they will put the lives of the people ahead of everything.”

With the South African Football Association (Safa) having indicated last week that the games will be resumed during Level-1 of the lockdown as the country is still at Level-4, the former boss is concerned about safety.

“We must know that if the PSL committee decides not to continue with the games that will be all about saving the lives of thousands of people,” he added.

“Even if they choose to continue with the games, there’s a lot that needs to be considered just like they might need at least four weeks for the games to continue, to ensure everything is in place.

Article continues below

“Right now, we are on Level-4, when will we reach Level-3 or Level-2? This coronavirus pandemic is scary because we don’t know when it will end.

“There’s a lot of travelling involved when PSL games are played. In this scenario, travelling is not a good idea.”

Meanwhile, the Naturena-based club os at the top of the table with 48 points, leading coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops by four points but the Brazilians have a game in hand.