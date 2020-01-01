Coronavirus: PSL could be completed behind closed doors - Madlala

The league is open to the idea of playing matches behind closed doors depending on the government's regulations

Premier Soccer League ( ) chief executive officer Mato Madlala says players will only be tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.

The experienced football administrator insisted the league will stick to the government's regulations if the PSL does resume after the current 21-day national lockdown.

“We can’t create our own regulations as football. We will follow the regulations of the country. What are they saying? You know the regulations (you only get tested when you have signs of the symptoms that shows you might have coronavirus)," Madlala told IOL.

"We can’t fight against them. We can’t change the regulations. All we are saying as the PSL is that we will comply with the regulations of the country. We are not above regulations as football. That must be clear."

“If the regulations are making it possible for us to play then we will continue. If the regulations at that time are making it impossible for us to play, we won’t play. We won’t kick a football if it means we are not complying with regulations. That’s key."

The minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa stated PSL action could resume behind closed doors before the country went into lockdown.

Madlala revealed they have been given a mandate by PSL club leaders that they want the league finished, but it will depend on the regulations set by the government after 21 days.

“We now have two committees. A task team that is responsible for looking after medical and security sectors because those two are key. We have to know what to follow medically in order for games to take place behind closed doors," she explained.

"The minister of sports and recreation gave us permission (that we can play behind closed doors) on condition that we comply. That’s the condition that underlines whether the games will take place or not. We had planned meetings before the national lockdown with the security and medical task committee.

"We were supposed to have met with the security task team a day after the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) announced the lockdown. But it was going to depend on the regulations on that time if they allow us. We’ve been given a mandate by our members that they want the league finished."

Madlala indicated they are open to playing matches behind closed doors depending on new government regulations.

This is despite South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan having made it clear they are against the idea of playing games behind closed doors because of issues of health and safety for the players.

“We will now review the new regulations that have been put in place. We will look at the dos and don’ts from the department of health. From there we will see what we need to implement or change but still play behind closed doors. It looks like behind closed doors is the way to go for now," she continued.

"We will meet and discuss the way forward with the health department because we want to be ready by the time we feel we can go back to the field of play. We will look at the regulations and comply with them."

Madlala, who also serves as Lamontville chairperson, said PSL sponsors remain committed to the sport so far.

“At the moment they are still very supportive. They are still on our side. They want us to comply with regulations. There’s nothing to worry about at the moment,” she concluded.