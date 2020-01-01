Coronavirus: PSL clubs given green light to start training under Level 3 lockdown

There is a glimmer of hope football will return in South Africa after the government gave teams the go-ahead to return to the training grounds

South African football clubs have been given the go-ahead to resume training under Level 3 of the lockdown which commences on Monday, June 1.

This was confirmed by Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa during a press briefing held on Saturday morning.

clubs had been waiting for direction from the government as to when they would be allowed to go back to the training grounds.

For the past two months, all the players have been training on their own due to the regulations set by the government in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

"The process of training for contact and non-contact Sport will resume under level 3. All sporting arts, culture or religious events are prohibited except religious gatherings and professional non-contact sporting events for the purpose of preparation of major sporting events," said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa further urged all sports bodies - both for contact and non-contact sport - to inform him in writing the exact date of resumption of their training sessions as well as their operational guidelines.

He added that the sports bodies must also give him a guarantee in the form of affidavits relating to the testing of all officials.

"All sports bodies must within 14 days after the publication of these directions, inform the Minister in writing as to the date of resumption and further provide an operational guideline including a guarantee in the form of affidavits related to the testing of all officials," said Mthethwa.

