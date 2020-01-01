Coronavirus: PSL chairman Khoza gets tough with clubs ahead of football return

There will be two rounds of tests before teams can be allowed into the bio-bubble but the league will not assist in paying for any of them

Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed the will not carry the costs for clubs to travel and stay in Gauteng as well as the testing of players and team officials for Covid-19 before entering the bio-bubble.

According to Khoza, the league played its part by consistently paying for the monthly grants without asking questions over the past four months.

He revealed that every club will have to pay from their own pocket for the remainder of the season. This after he made it clear that the monthly grants ended on June 30.

"For the past four months, we have been paying grants without taking any deductions. So, the clubs must pay from their own coffers," Khoza told the media.

"Remember in the grants there are also deductions for travelling and accommodation expenses for those teams that are supposed to be camping and whatsoever; those monies have not been deducted.

"So, every club is going to carry its own expenses in terms of travelling to their own BSE (Biologically Safe Environment) and hotel accommodation."

Khoza further stated that there are no provisions that clubs must get monthly grants, saying this was initiated by the league to ensure competitiveness among the teams.

"In the regulations of the PSL, there is no provision that clubs must be given a grant‚ this grant is given without any instructing provisions in our statutes," he said.

"So‚ it is very important that we respect the investment by our sponsors and broadcaster who are buying our content that enable the clubs to be professional‚ competitive and the league to be unpredictable.

"We are doing these precisely to make sure that we are measured with exactly the same standards with the rest of the world. Hence we have made a point that everybody is able to comply."

The PSL boss said the main reason clubs must carry their own costs is to show appreciation to the sponsors who continued to pump in money when football was suspended.

"That is why whatever the teams might say‚ I am not aware of it because for four months we have been paying grants with nothing to show for it. We want to show appreciation to our sponsors for being patient and understanding of the challenges we faced in terms of compliance," he continued.

Furthermore, Khoza said teams that don't comply with the regulations set out by the Joint Liaison Committee and the government will not be allowed to take part in the completion of the season.

"As the board of governors, we have a compliance officer who tells that all the clubs has complied except for one that is trying to comply because if you don’t comply before you go into the bubble‚ you are out," he concluded.