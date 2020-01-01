Coronavirus: PSL calls urgent Exco meeting and press conference to plot way forward

The league will address the football fraternity on Monday afternoon after having a meeting with its executive members

The has called an urgent Executive Committee meeting which will be followed by a media press conference on Monday, March 16.

The league released a statement on Sunday, a few hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa had addressed the country on measures the government will take in trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his address, Ramaphosa announced that gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited effective immediately, therefore forcing the PSL to consider the decision to allow matches to continue.

"The Premier Soccer League, the largest event organiser in South Africa, in its response to the State President’s announcement that gatherings of more than 100 people be prohibited, will be holding an urgent meeting of its Executive Committee on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 12h00 noon after which a press conference will be held to announce the details of its programme going forward," reads the statement.

The announcement by Ramaphosa means the PSL may either decide to suspend all football activities at the professional level or allow the matches to go ahead as planned but behind closed doors.

Several federations and associations across the globe suspended their respective leagues while other matches are played behind closed doors.

With the 2019/20 PSL season in its final stages, with less than eight games to go before the end, it will be interesting to see what action the league takes in its meeting on Monday.

There are two high-profile league matches that could change the complexion of the PSL log this week.

take on on Tuesday while will visit on Wednesday - and whatever the outcome of the meeting on Monday could impact the two clashes.