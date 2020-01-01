Coronavirus: PSL behind closed doors would be a nightmare for players - Orlando Pirates legend Lane

The former Bafana Bafana central defender is totally against matches taking place without spectators

legend Gavin Lane feels playing matches behind closed doors would be a nightmare for any footballer.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa has recommended the PSL being played behind closed doors, due to coronavirus fears.

However, the PSL is expected to make the final decision regarding this when its Board of Governors meets on Thursday and Lane believes the players will not be motivated when playing without fans in the stadium.

“Obviously, I mean playing behind closed doors is a nightmare for any player,” Lane told Far Post .

“Because you know if you play and you got your fans on your side…as a player I would hate to play behind closed doors because you know it motivates you if you got spectators."

The retired central defender, who also played for FC, suggested PSL action should only resume once the situation is under control as the health of the players is more important.

“I would rather say let’s get everything under control until we know everyone’s safety is all good. Don’t play any matches, especially behind closed doors, I mean it’s a nightmare for any player man," he added.

“Obviously, for us sportsmen it’s bad because there’s nothing to watch on TV anymore, even to go to games, nothing, you know what I mean?

“But yes, I think for precautioning measures and for everyone’s health and safety. We just have to go with the rules of everyone what they say, hopefully, they find a cure or some kind of a tablet or whatever."