Coronavirus: PSL adopts five substitutions for the remaining 2019-20 season fixtures

Coaches have been given freedom to choose their best starting XI from a pool of 20 players after the matchday squads were increased from 18 to 20

The has adopted that five substitutions be made by coaches for the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season.

The league has also increased match squads for clubs from 18 to 20, meaning each team is allowed to name nine players on the bench.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the league further revealed that six substitutions will be permitted in Cup matches but the sixth change can only be made in case where matches go into extra time.

After four months of no competitive football in due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the lockdown regulations which forced the suspension of the current campaign, football in the country will finally return this weekend.

On the menu is the Nedbank Cup semi-finals which will be played on Saturday, August 8 at Orlando Stadium.

Bloemfontein and FC will get the ball rolling at 14:00 before take on at 19:15 at the same venue.

The Nedbank Cup final is scheduled for September 9, four days after the completion of the league matches.

Part of the statement released by the PSL reads:

PSL adopts five subs at matches:

The League can also confirm that there will be five substitutes allowed in a match for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

This means:

Nine (9) substitutes can be named (not 7) in the team list.

Five substitutions are allowed per club during the game.

Clubs will get three substitution opportunities during the game (plus half time, which isn’t counted as one of the three).

If both teams make substitutions at the same time, this counts as a used “opportunity” for both teams.

In a Cup game, unused substitutions and opportunities are carried into extra time.

Teams will get an additional substitute and an additional substitution opportunity in extra time, taking the total of subs to 6 and opportunities to 4.

Substitutions made before extra time and during half time of extra time don’t count as a lost opportunity.

The majority of teams will undoubtedly welcome the league's decision to allow for more substitutions given the tight fixture schedule they will have to contend with in the next few weeks.

On average, teams will play after every three days in an attempt to conclude the current season and prepare for the 2020-21 campaign.

The PSL has made a provision for all the 32 teams under the NSL umbrella to use players from their MDC teams in cases where there are injuries or first-team players test positive for Covid-19 while the season is in progress.

As things stand, lead the standings with 48 points from 22 league matches followed by Sundowns in second place with 44 points from 21 matches, and all eyes will be on the two teams when the league matches get underway next week.

It will also be interesting to witness the relegation battle between and Black , who have struggled for positive results this season.