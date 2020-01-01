Coronavirus: PSL accepts defeat in battle with Safa over resuming the season on July 18

The league has admitted the matches will not go ahead this weekend but they have mandated their executive to re-engage all the stakeholders

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has issued an official statement confirming that they won't be able to go ahead with plans to resume the suspended season this weekend.

In a letter sent by PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala to the South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, the league pencilled in July 18 as their preferred date for the return of competitive football.

However, Safa rejected this proposed date saying it was too soon - insisting football can only return in the first week of August 2020.

More teams

This was the resolution taken by Safa's compliance officers and all the compliance officers from the 32 clubs on Monday.

According to the league, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave them the go-ahead on June 23 to resume the 2019-20 season.

Safa, in their statement on Tuesday, said their 110 match officials will not be ready to officiate this week as they require at least 14 days to undergo medical and mandatory fitness tests.

"The National Soccer League Board of Governors held a virtual meeting today, 14 July 2020, to consider, amongst other things, the resumption of the 2019/20 season," reads a statement.

"The Board of Governors noted that the PSL had received permission from the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on 23 June 2020 to resume the 2019/20 season.

"The PSL had complied with the requirements and ready to resume with the 2019/20 season on 18 July 2020, but unable to do so due to unavailability of match officials."

Furthermore, the league's executive has been mandated by its board of governors to re-engage "stakeholders regarding the current status quo". The said stakeholders include Safa, Fifa and the sponsors.

"The Executive Committee has been mandated to re-engage stakeholders regarding the current status quo," concluded the statement.

The PSL, through chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, said the intention is to complete the season by August 31.

Article continues below

Khoza further revealed that a minimum of six weeks is required for all the matches to be played.

But with Safa proposing the first week of August, chances are the PSL will have to consider extending the season by at least a week or two.

Gauteng will host all the remaining matches despite the province being deemed the epicentre for the coronavirus in .