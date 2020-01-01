Coronavirus: 'People are scared, so are we' - Kaizer Chiefs doctor Mampane

The Amakhosi medical team members reflected on the status quo amidst Covid-19 outbreak

team doctor Jerome Mampane has admitted that he is scared for his life as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soweto giants have several of their staff serving patients at various health facilities in including their doctors, Mampane and Mohammed Moosajee.

“It has been an eye-opening experience. It is scary at the same time, posing a challenge. Beyond the everyday medical stuff, we are called upon to add value with our voices," Mampane told the club's official website.

"We are required to help the people interpret and understand the information they are consuming from media outlets and social media. We need to also debunk the myths and false ideas which are fed by fear and misinterpretation.

“People are scared – so are we. These are uncertain times, but we can beat this if we follow good plans and actually apply the measures we have been advised to apply to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As clinicians, we are concerned about this situation. People’s attitudes need to change. We need to make the effort to educate more and more people.”

There have been seven positive tests for coronavirus at four PSL clubs including Chiefs and Moosajee urged the public to be more responsible as the country continues to witness an increase in the number of infections every day.

“We are living in unprecedented and extraordinary times indeed. Covid-19 pandemic looks to peak in South Africa over the next month or two; and has raised anxiety and fear within our communities," he said.

"This is mainly attributed to many uncertainties over the novel coronavirus, including how contagious it is, the role of asymptomatic cases, transmission methods, and the unpredictable course of the disease. Unfortunately, these factors are also fuelling harmful stereotypes.

“This has been a challenging and demanding time for all Health Care Workers, with mental and physical fatigue setting in. A significant number of medical practitioners have also contracted the virus during the selfless efforts of fulfilling their duties."

The has also been affected as the 2019/20 season was suspended in March due to the pandemic, but the campaign will resume soon behind closed doors.

“Now more than ever, the South African public needs to guard against complacency," Moosajee added.

"There should be a fine balance between remaining vigilant, but avoiding becoming paranoid, as we look towards a change in social behaviour, which remains the primary mode to halt the increased spread of the virus."

" We should remain mindful of the absolute importance of physical distancing, avoiding unnecessary social interactions, adequate hand hygiene and the wearing of facial masks. Remember, the virus does not move, but people do. Saving lives starts with you and I, and ends with all of us.”