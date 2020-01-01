Coronavirus: Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari's positive test doesn’t only affect Kaizer Chiefs – Seale

The Amakhosi legend has shared his thoughts on how the Buccaneers midfielder’s Covid-19 infection affects the league race

legend Rudolph Seale believes the fact that midfielder Ben Motshwari tested positive for Covid-19 doesn’t only affect his former team but all the teams, including Amakhosi and .

The retired defender says the first case in the Premier Soccer League ( ) tells a story of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the Soweto-based legend is not worried about striker Leonardo Castro’s reported departure from Naturena, as long as he leaves at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

“I felt sorry for this boy, Ben, to get this virus. That brings some delay in the PSL, they now have to consider if it’s safe to resume the games now or later,” Seale told Goal .

“I think it will bring about some delays in as far as the season is concerned. It affects everybody who is fighting to win the title, like Chiefs and Pitso [Mosimane]. Pitso wants it and he deserves it you know. He’s not far off from it.

“We are also talking about teams that are fighting to get into the top eight and those that are looking to escape the relegation axe. It’s a long story, there are teams in the First Division, they want to come back to the PSL and they are affected by this virus and this infection.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s only Kaizer Chiefs that is affected by the fact that this boy, Ben is the first PSL player to get this infection. It’s just unfortunate that Chiefs have had a fantastic season and they were looking to win it after so many seasons with no trophy.

“We can say the same thing about , they have been exceptional but now this happens. It happens and it’s just unfortunate. But this thing that Chiefs must be handed the trophy, for me it’s not a good idea.

“They must win it fair and square and they can have that pride. Even if the games can be played in December.”

Speaking about the Colombian striker's reported departure, the former Bafana Bafana international shares his thoughts, adding that coach Ernst Middendorp wants a full squad to challenge for the title.

“It’s not going to be a big blow if Castro leaves at the end of the season because the club has good players that are capable of carrying the team forward,” he added.

“However, it would be a big blow if he could leave now. The stage says it all that Chiefs needs all the players to ensure they run and finish the final hurdle of the season.

“Should he decide to leave at the beginning of the season then it’s fine but if he wants to leave now, then that’s a massive blow.

“It’s a stage where Chiefs needs all the players to fight in unity and we will see because I saw the reports that he wants to leave the country.”