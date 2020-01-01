Orlando Pirates’ Mhango is fit and ready to play 'tomorrow'

The Buccaneers hitman remains confident he will find his scoring boots when the PSL season resumes

striker Gabadinho Mhango says he expects to find the back of the net on a regular basis after the break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malawi international is currently leading the Premier Soccer League ( ) goalscoring charts with 14 goals and will look to continue with his fine form.

Although he has not scored in their previous three league matches, ‘Gaba’ reveals their training methods as they are isolated at their homes.

“I know I was not scoring when the lockdown started but nothing will change after this break,” Mhango told FarPost.

“I know I will continue to score. You should also know that everyone is not playing so we will all start at the same level.”

On the actual break, the former hitman stated it was very important to stop the games, saying they have an application designed by the club to keep them fit.

“It was important to stop the games because life is more important than playing and we have to follow those instructions to stay at home. The good thing is that the team has organized an app where we can train together as a team while at home and that is helping us keep fit,” he added.

“Personally I also then train on my own and improve fitness. Even if they say the games resume tomorrow I will be fit to play 90 minutes and even score.

“So, nothing will change after the break. I just have to start from where I left off and continue scoring. But also play well as a team to finish off the season on a high note.”

Meanwhile, coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men currently occupy fourth spot with 40 points from 23 matches and will be gunning for a second-place finish to qualify for the lucrative Caf .

Just before the announcement by PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza that the games will be suspended, the Soweto giants were set to face who are also looking to clinch second spot should they fail to topple log leaders .

The reigning PSL champions trail Amakhosi by four points and skipper Hlompho Kekana has welcomed the break in an interview with Goal on Friday, saying they will refresh their legs considering their hectic schedule.