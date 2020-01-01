Coronavirus: Orlando Pirates lift Lorch's suspension, Shonga made to wait

The two attackers were suspended for breaking BSE protocols last week but the former Chippa United man is back with the rest of his teammates

have announced the return to the Biological Safe Environment (BSE) of Thembinkosi Lorch with immediate effect.

This after the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against the international last week.

Lorch alongside Justin Shonga were suspended by the club for breaking BSE protocols.

More teams

According to a statement released by Pirates, Lorch pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him and further apologised for his behaviour.

He then underwent two mandatory Covid-19 tests as per the protocols and was cleared to join his teammates in the bubble.

"Thembinkosi Lorch has been cleared to return to the squad following the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against him and the lifting of his suspension by the club," reads the statement.

"Lorch has pleaded guilty to all charges that were brought against him by the Club. Lorch further apologized for his misdemeanor and has accepted the sanction imposed on him by the club.

"The 25-year-old has joined the squad in the BSE Bubble after undergoing his two COVID-19 tests as per the protocols," continued the statement.

Furthermore, Pirates revealed that Shonga is still suspended as his matter hasn't been finalised.

"Meanwhile, the Club can confirm that Justin Shonga remains suspended as he awaits the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against him."

Article continues below

More to follow...