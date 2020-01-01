Orlando Pirates legend Mkhalele - PSL clubs need three weeks to build fitness

The Buccaneers legend has shared his thoughts on how PSL clubs can return to full fitness after the break

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Helman Mkhalele has shared his thoughts on the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign, saying the league cannot just allow clubs to get back to the field and resume the season.

‘Midnight Express’ is of the view clubs should be given at least three weeks to prepare for the players to regain full fitness before hitting the ground running.

The current U20 national team coach spoke to Goal as the domestic campaign remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the PSL should also give teams like three weeks to prepare, allow the teams to fully prepare and have a mini pre-season,” Mkhalele told Goal.

“This thing that players are training alone at home and they are expected to go and play immediately. I don’t think that will work and be good for the game of football.

“I just pray the PSL will give the teams a chance to recover whenever this coronavirus is gone or managed.

“For me, I would suggest the PSL should give the teams three weeks to prepare and recover from this period. In that way, they can resume fit and healthy and we can wrap up the current season.”

Although PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza hoped the 2019/20 season could be wrapped up by no later than June 30, it remains to be known whether the games will continue after the 21 days of lockdown.

The country is in lockdown following president Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to urge the citizens to curb the spread of the pandemic, a move that forced PSL clubs to release players to train in the comfort of their homes.

Taking a look at the log table, currently sit at the summit with 48 points from 22 matches and reigning champions sit second with four points apart from the Glamour Boys.

In addition, the 2018/19 runners-up, the Buccaneers sit fourth and are equal on 40 points with third-placed SuperSport United but all eyes are on the league’s governing body on whether the games will continue behind closed doors once the lockdown is over.