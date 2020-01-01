Coronavirus: Nyatama adjusting to new training methods at Highlands Park

The Lions of the North midfielder speaks about the challenges of having to adjust to new training methods

midfielder Musa Nyatama says he misses playing in front of their crowds, stating that he is adjusting to virtual training sessions as coach Owen Da Gama wants to ensure they remain in a good shape.

The former midfielder says training at home is challenging because they also need to kick the ball but as professionals, he explains they must adapt to the situation.

With the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season currently in a forced recess owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the veteran midfielder says they want to continue where they left off with their fine form in Tembisa.

“It’s difficult to train at home because some sessions demand us to kick the ball around the yard, or do the basics of football,” Nyatama was quoted by DailySun.

“We are slowly getting used to it, obviously I miss playing at the stadium in front of our fans. But the lockdown has given me the chance to read books and spend more time with my family.

“We are doing our best to adapt to video sessions. It’s not similar to when you are training on the pitch with teammates.

“But as professionals, we should get used to any scenario. It will benefit us because we will be fit when we resume normal training and the coach won’t do much prior to our first match.”

Although they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of in the Nedbank Cup at Makhulong Stadium in their previous match before the suspension of the games, the Daveyton-born midfielder hopes they will do well away from home.

“We have always done well at home and we will pick ourselves up to win our remaining games,” he added.

“We are not happy with our away record and we know what to do. We know the direction we need to take, but this [losing away] has always held us back.”

Meanwhile, the Lions of the North have 31 points from 24 matches and will be gunning for a top-eight finish.