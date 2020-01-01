Coronavirus: No 'continuous testing' of PSL players - Khoza

The league chairman has emphasised the season will be completed at all costs even if it means clubs have to use their youngsters from the MDC

chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed there will only be two compulsory Covid-19 testings for all the players and officials across the 32 teams.

The two testings will be done prior to teams going into a bio-bubble venue in Gauteng where the matches will be played, according to the league's resolution.

Khoza said the final testing will take place 48 hours before teams are allowed to enter the bio-bubble - and only those who are negative will be given access while those who test positive will be turned away.

More teams

"There is no continuous testing. There are two testings; there is a first testing [which has been completed already] and a second testing 48 hours before going to the bio-bubble," Khoza told the media.

"We are trying to debunk this myth that when you're playing football, you are a special case for Covid-19. So, when you into the Covid-19 bio-bubble, you shall be tested for the last time to make sure that whoever goes in there is negative."

According to Khoza, there will be no continuous screening of players and officials for high temperatures - saying it's only normal for temperatures to fluctuate.

"That's why there will not be continuous screening because of players with temperatures and other things... it's normal - first testing and second testing 48 hours before you to the bubble - those are the two testings that are compulsory," he emphasised.

Asked what happens if five or more players from the same team test positive for the virus, Khoza revealed clubs will be allowed to use players from their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) teams.

He further insisted the season has to be concluded at all cost.

"There is a score-sign that's been allocated to every team but also there is a dispensation that has been provided for that you can use your MDC players because here we've got to finish the season or players that are free agents," he confirmed.

Article continues below

"What we've done, we have emphasised that whatever happens, we've got to finish the season. If it means finishing the season with MDC players, so be it but the season must be finished because we are in the 'new normal'.

"We are in a state of war."