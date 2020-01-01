Coronavirus: There’s so much at stake in the PSL - Maritzburg United coach Tinkler

The Team of Choice manager shares his thoughts on the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic

coach Eric Tinkler doesn’t mince his words when asked about scrapping the Premier Soccer League ( ) season, saying there’s a lot at stake in the remaining matches.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder explains the frustrations of not having to train on the field but hopes the government will find a way for the 2019/20 season to resume.

Just before the suspension of the games, the Team of Choice were fifth with 39 points and Tinkler wants to ensure his men finish inside the top eight.

“No, you can’t null and void it [season]. There’s so much at stake. Amateur football can do that. It [the league] has to be completed,” Tinkler told DailySun.

“I think everybody is a bit tired, to be brutally honest. Tired of not being able to train, tired of funny games, and not playing matches.”

However, the Telkom Knockout Cup finalist is pinning his hopes on the government to give the clubs a way forward, saying the season has to be finished as soon as possible.

“It’s an unfortunate situation we find ourselves in. But we just wait until the government gives us permission to restart,” he added.

“But everyone wants to get back to training. We want to get back to finish the league as soon as we possibly can.”

As things stand, currently sit at the summit of the standings with 48 points from 22 games and lead the reigning champions by four points, albeit having played a game more.

Meanwhile, the has already scrapped the Eredivisie season and they have neither relegated nor crowned a champion.

On the other hand, has also been completed where Paris St. Germain has been crowned as the new champions leaving former Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu’s SC relegated to the lower division.