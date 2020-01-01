Coronavirus: Mthethwa has clear-the-air meeting with Safa president Jordaan and PSL chairman Khoza

The government official stated that he had to meet the two football leaders in order to resolve the misunderstanding

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa has held a meeting with Safa president Danny Jordaan and chairman Irvin Khoza to resolve "outstanding issues".

There was a lot of confusion in the country last week after Mthethwa recommended that the PSL resumes, but matches would be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, Jordaan was quick to announce that Safa was against playing games behind closed doors as it is not effective in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

More teams

Reports indicating that there was bad blood between Jordaan and Khoza after a meeting between the two veteran administrators, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, was cancelled.

Jordaan then made it clear that no decision taken at Thursday's (March 19) PSL Board of Governor’s meeting would change the fact that no local football would take place until April 2020.

Khoza responded by stating that the PSL will remain suspended until further notice after the meeting and Mthethwa has since met the two senior football administrators on Tuesday, March 24.



"Today I called the meeting between the President of the South African Football Association (Safa) Dr Danny Jordaan and the Chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) Dr Irvin Khoza to resolve outstanding issues which have been of great importance recently," Mthethwa said on his official Twitter page.



"I sought a commitment from them to work cohesively in unison and I'm pleased that they have committed to addressing matters together before reaching out to government and other stakeholders. Furthermore, they reiterated their resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic."

Article continues below

On Monday, Safa extended the ban of all football matches and all other football activities from April 4, as first announced by the association, to April 16.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be going into lockdown for 21 days.



(1/2) Today I called the meeting between the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Dr Danny Jordaan and the Chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) Dr Irvin Khoza to resolve outstanding issues which have been of great importance recently. pic.twitter.com/Mb2XXo3mLj — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 24, 2020