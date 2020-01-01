Coronavirus: Motale message to Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari after positive test

The former Buccaneers skipper has sent a motivating message to the 2016/17 PSL title-winning midfielder

legend Edward Motale has urged Ben Motshwari to remain calm and focus on recovering after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the 29-year-old player tested positive for Covid-19 and that he will be isolated for 14 days.

Motale also expressed the need to test all the players before the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season resumes having been halted due to the pandemic two months ago.

“It’s very sad because the boys were given a special training program to train from home and we can’t really speculate now on how he got infected or whether it's internally or from an outside source,” Motale told Goal.

“It also tells us that football is not yet at a stage to resume because it’s a contact sport. I think it also gives an idea on how to ensure we are safe. For instance, all the players must be tested before we resume.

“He will have to follow all the guidelines now. All I can say, it’s not a train smash, he must not judge himself. The team doctors will be there for him just like everyone in the country, who is supporting him," he continued.

“The best thing is to comply with the doctors’ instructions. It’s just a virus, he must be clean and follow all the instructions and ensure the best form of hygiene.

The 1995 Caf -winning defender also warned that coronavirus is not a joke.

“I think that there is a problem with some people. For them to learn and get the message is to see it happening from someone next to them or close to them,” he added.

“We sometimes take things lightly. I always say don’t learn through mistakes, rather learn and become a better person without having to experience something at first.

“We also say in our language that you cannot learn if you don’t experience something through the pain. I am against that because that is not the way."

“However, I think the fans and everyone in football will stick to the rules as set out by the government and health practitioners. I’m sure he will recover because we would like to see him back," he explained.

“We support him and I truly believe he will be healed, recover from this virus.”

Motshwari has become the first player in the PSL to test positive for the coronavirus.