Coronavirus: Mokwena's plea to Safa and PSL when establishing 'return-to-play protocol'

The Soweto-born coach admits things will no longer be the same when football returns and has urged the league to engage experts

head coach Rhulani Mokwena is hoping the South African Football Association (Safa) and the will consult epidemiologists when establishing a return-to-play protocol.

As things stand, the season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the country is under lockdown, meaning the players cannot return to the training grounds.

Mokwena feels things will never be the same after this coronavirus period, and he's not only worried about the elite league but amateur football as well.

More teams

He is doubling up as head coach of the Chilli Boys and owner and coach of ABC Motsepe League side Black Poison.

With each passing day, I realize how much things will really change post Covid-19. I pray that @SAFA_net and the @OfficialPSL plan to engage Epidemiologist’s when establishing return to play protocol, even for grassroots and amateur football. Maybe I’m thinking to far ahead 🤔 — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) April 26, 2020

The 35-year-old mentor's sentiments were echoed by coach Pitso Mosimane who retweeted with a caption 'Top coach'.

While both the PSL and Safa are still waiting for instructions from the South African government on when the current lockdown regulations will be eased, the league is still hoping to finish the season sooner rather than later.

Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza revealed recently that the league will have a meeting later this week to discuss all the possible scenarios - from when they aim to finish the season to possible ramifications should the current season either be scrapped or delayed further.

"The executive will be meeting on the last Thursday of this month to discuss how we will move forward," Khoza told Independent Media last week.

"Our most important challenge is how to finish the league.

Article continues below

"There are lots of options but we can’t discuss them now. We try to discourage that because we will lose focus on the priorities.

"The most important thing now is how to beat Covid-19. We will hear what the government says at the end of this month and then we can take it from there."