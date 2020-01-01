Coronavirus might already be in the PSL, fears Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss has shared his thoughts on how PSL players can remain safe from the disease

coach Ernst Middendorp has opposed the idea of playing Premier Soccer League ( ) matches behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Amakhosi mentor saw their encounter set for Wednesday night against cancelled following a decision by the PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday.

With the South African Football (Safa) president Danny Jordaan also calling for the postponement of games at least until April 4, many await the outcome of the PSL Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Thursday.

More teams

“I don’t support matches played behind closed doors. Playing behind closed doors may have been a viable solution before the infections set in,” Middendorp wrote on Facebook.

“I strongly believe the Covid-19 virus spreads in the PSL already; are we sure that players, coaches, journalists, officials, medical staff, communication staff, etc. are still not infected?

“The PSL is part of football’s ‘whole of game’ Covid-19 crisis. What happens when the first player of a team is tested positive; the entire team has to be in quarantine.

“We cannot ignore the decisions of the big leagues' authorities worldwide.”

Article continues below

In addition, there has been confusion in the football circles following the announcement by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa who ordered games should resume and be played behind closed doors.

However, Jordaan held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon where he told the members of the media the games will be stopped hence playing behind closed doors did not yield the desired results in other leagues around the world.

With Amakhosi still leading the PSL title race with 48 points from 22 games, they were looking to stretch their lead against the Clever Boys.