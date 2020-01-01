Coronavirus: Middendorp using modern technology to guide Kaizer Chiefs players during lockdown

The mentor is pleased with the level of commitment shown by his players thus far although he admits he would like to return to the training grounds

head coach Ernst Middendorp admits it has been difficult to keep his players sharp and fit now that the season is suspended.

is currently undergoing a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning all the clubs were forced to also suspend their training sessions and allow the players to self-isolate.

"Suspending the league season indefinitely is a huge challenge with regards to keeping the players sharp and fit," Middendorp told the Amakhosi website.

More teams

Middendorp, however, said he has been using modern technology such as video conferences to stay in touch with his players and he's pleased by the level of professionalism shown by his players thus far.

"We have to deal with different scenarios. The players need to be very professional. We can only guide them adequately using modern technology (video conferences, etc). I am glad that everybody has been professional so far."

"We must all be aware of our responsibilities. In this time of self-isolation, it’s very important to lift one another’s spirits. We make sure that we maintain contact through technological means with each other during the Covid-19 outbreak" he said.

While the 61-year-old mentor would like to see his players on the pitch, he spoke of the importance to be responsible and heed to the call to stay at home in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Of course, I wish to be on the training ground at any time and I hope to be back at Naturena soon because we want to finish the season successfully.

"However, currently, we have to take care, heed to the call to stay home and not move outside to avoid the expansion of the virus," added Middendorp.

Middendorp revealed that all the players have been given programmes to analyse their performances as well as watch video clips of the games the technical team considers important for them to be ready for the resumption of the season.

Article continues below

He is also busy with reflecting on how Amakhosi played so far this season as well as preparing a report for the current campaign.

"Currently, we are working online with the players individually. We have provided them with a platform for their own performance analysis. The players are receiving video clips that they need to watch. We are also discussing challenges with the guys.

"As a coach and as the technical team, we are in touch on a regular basis, talking about the way forward based on the reflection of our games played so far. I am not only using the time to prepare for our return to action. I have also been busy with the review and report of the season as things stand," concluded Middendorp.