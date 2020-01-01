Coronavirus: Middendorp using lockdown to make Kaizer Chiefs better

The German-born tactician wants to change things around at Amakhosi for when the season resumes

head coach Ernst Middendorp says he has used this break from football to assess the performance of his players in the last eight months.

Amakhosi have been top of the standings since the start of the campaign and they lead second-placed with four points having played a game more.

"Covid-19 has provided me with enough time to assess the past eight months of the current season," Middendorp told the Chiefs website.

More teams

"It is about the ongoing assessment of individual players, their performances and profiling. I have had time to go through the details of every individual player," he said.

Furthermore, the German-born mentor said he had time to look back and see what worked for Chiefs and what should be done differently when the season resumes.

The majority of football fans in the country, including opposition players, previously said Amakhosi were dropping points prior to the lockdown because they had become too predictable under Middendorp's watch but this could be a thing of the past after the lockdown.

"I've also had time to look at what worked so far this season and what we need to do differently going forward," continued the 61-year-old tactician.

"I am using this information to make individual reports on each player. I am, furthermore, looking at what can be done differently, both as an individual player and as a team. It’s all about spending my time at home productively."

Middendorp said the most important thing for him as a coach is to stay alert and be ready for when football is given the green light to return.

Article continues below

"Overall, I try to stay as alert as we can be called back to the training field at any time. It is, therefore, essential to stay on top and be ready," he added.

As things stand, it's unclear as to what will happen to the 2019-20 football season in .

However, both the South African Football Association (Safa) and the PSL on Tuesday formed a task team which has been given 14 days to come up and assess the risks involved and possible solutions for the most loved sport in the country to be played.