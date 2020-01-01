Coronavirus: Mhango eyeing strong PSL finish for Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers striker is looking to return and carry on where he left off after the lockdown

striker Gabadinho Mhango is looking forward to returning to training with his teammates in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malawi international says training from home is a challenge and declares his state of readiness for a possible return to action as they look to finish the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season on a high.

‘Gaba’ currently sits on 14 goals and leads the top goalscorers’ charts, he added that his mission is to help coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops by scoring more goals.

More teams

"Oh yes, I am happy that we can go back to train and play again. I have been training on my own throughout the lockdown but it’s different when you train with the rest of the team,” Mhango told NyasaTimes.

“I am ready even to play right now because I have been keeping fit. I want to finish off the season and finish off in top form with scoring goals for the team.”

The former Bloemfontein hitman’s sentiments come after the South African Ministry of Sports' announcement that contact sport can resume training on Monday as the country enters Level 3 of lockdown.

In addition, media reports suggest that the league’s governing body, the South African Football Association (Safa) are scheduled to meet this week and discuss the date and procedure regarding the return of matches.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old striker will hope to retain his momentum in front of goals and achieve his ambition to clinch the PSL top goalscorer accolade.

The diminutive striker competes against striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, ’ Samir Nurkovic as well as Peter Shalulile of for the lucrative accolade.

Article continues below

Mhango’s fine form for the Soweto giants has also caught the attention of a number of clubs as his agent Mike Makaab of ProSport International recently confirmed overseas interest for the Flames star.

With the probability of playing the matches behind closed doors, the PSL giants are looking to challenge for the league honours and topple rivals, Amakhosi who sit at the top of the table with 48 points from 22 games.

The former African champions were scheduled to face reigning PSL title holders when the games were suspended in March.