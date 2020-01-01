Coronavirus: Mamelodi Sundowns set up training camp in Rustenburg

The Brazilians will spend the next seven days in the North West province and this has raised a few eyebrows on where the PSL season will be completed

have confirmed they will be holding a seven-day training camp in Rustenburg.

According to the club, moving away from the Gauteng province, which is slowly becoming an epicentre for the coronavirus, was ideal, especially because the country is in the middle of winter.

The Brazilians will be based at Royal Marang Hotel and will use its sports facilities to get the players fit again.

This was after the club complied with all the stringent 'return-to-play' protocols which were approved by the .

"Having to move the team away from the epicentre of the coronavirus was critical for the Brazilians and the North West province was an easy decision, with Mosimane and his technical team being no strangers to Rustenburg having hosted several pre-season training camps here in the past," said Sundowns in a statement.

"The venue is one of the best in and was used by the team during the Fifa World Cup in 2010."

"With the chilly weather gripping Gauteng, Rustenberg welcomes the Brazilians with an average temperature of 22°C for the next 7 days and provides ideal training conditions, as the technical team looks to get the players match fit ahead of and ready for the resumption of the PSL," concluded the statement.

Sundowns' decision to move their training camp to Rustenburg has raised eyebrows as to whether or not there's new information on where the suspended season will be completed.

As things stand, the PSL is yet to announce a bio-bubble environment which will host the remaining matches.

However, North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have all thrown their names into the hat to host the camp.

Earlier this week, media reports surfaced the North West province was leading the race to host the remaining matches of the campaign.

And this could be Sundowns preparing themselves for when the announcement is made by the league.

The Tshwane giants are serious about defending their league title, and they sit second on the PSL log with 44 points from 21 matches.

still lead the table with 48 points from 22 matches and this makes the title race even more interesting.