Coronavirus: Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mabunda confident of PSL title defence

The Masandawana midfielder hopes their experience will help them to defend their league trophy

midfielder Tiyani Mabunda is confident they can still successfully defend their Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy, saying the games should be continued.

The 2019/20 PSL season was forcefully suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the former Black midfielder says because Sundowns are an ambitious team, there is pressure from their families and supporters to win trophies.

Although coach Pitso Mosimane’s men have already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup this term, they are also through to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Speaking about handing the PSL title to Amakhosi, the 2016 African champion explains that the local division is different from their European counterparts.

“We are an ambitious team and a lot is expected from us – [from] family and supporters,” Mabunda to DailySun.

“Leaders in European leagues are leading teams behind them with a big margin. With us here at home, the teams at the top [Sundowns, Chiefs, , SuperSport United, and ] are still to play each other.

“There are still very many important games that could still decide the league, hence I say we must carry on.

"It’s really difficult for one to say the title must be handed over to the leaders. Any team at this point in time has a chance to clinch the title.

“We are looking forward to competing and complete what we have started. We have been in this situation [being the chasing pack] before in the past seven years.

“It is nothing new to us. We have managed to come back on the last stretch and clinch the title. Sundowns have the capability to retain the title.

“We just have to wait and see how it all pans out. Another perspective is that you nullify the league, then what happens to the Nedbank Cup?

“We are in the semi-final stage and the winner has to be decided. But we believe things will be better in due course.”

Just before the break, the second on the log Sundowns were trailing coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops by four points and have a game in hand as they occupy the second spot on the log.