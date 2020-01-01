Coronavirus: Lockdown happened when I was making good progress - Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ngcobo

The South Africa junior international believes the deadly virus disrupted him as he was about to return to the field of play following his recovery

attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says it was initially challenging to accept the current situating facing the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly virus has forced the suspension of football in the country over the past two months, and Ngcobo said he changed his daily routine and used his time to discover other talents.

"At first it was challenging and really hard to accept the situation. I changed my daily routine and got used to being indoors at all times. As much as it is hard, I think there are some positives out of it such as developing new skills," Ngcobo told the Amakhosi website.

The 20-year-old said the hardest part about the lockdown is that it came just when he was making good progress in recovering from an injury that kept him out for the better part of the season.

Ngcobo had just recovered from an Achilles tendon injury and made a single substitute appearance which lasted for 11 minutes for the first team.

This was soon after announcing his return to action with the Amakhosi MDC team before the lockdown.

"The hardest part about this lockdown is that it happened when I was making good progress," added Ngcobo.

"I was getting ready and happy to be back on the field. I believe that it’s a challenge for my mental strength. I just need to stay positive, motivated and focus on the bigger picture."

Ngcobo, who is a law student, further stated that he has been juggling both his studies with football while keeping his mind off things with some video games.

"I keep busy with exercising. I am a professional and I must stay fit and healthy. I focus on my studies and play video games for entertainment,"

"I spend three hours studying every day from Monday to Friday. I divide it into one hour in the morning, midday, and night."

Ngcobo was promoted from the Amakhosi development to the first team in 2017, but he has been limited to just three competitive matches since then.

However, he has been a regular in the MDC team - and would hope to break into Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up when the season resumes.