Coronavirus: Let's support those on the frontline - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has sent out a coronavirus lockdown message, calling for the support of those leading the fight against the pandemic.
The Brazilians have called off their football activities, heeding the South African government’s directive for a total shutdown of the country.
With training cancelled, Sundowns players are training from their respective homes following individual training schedules.
Mosimane has added his voice in the fight against the coronavirus, saying the jobs of those on the frontline fighting against the disease should be made easier by the public.
“We would like to thank everybody who is on the frontline; the police, the nurses, doctors, the army, volunteers, who are really serving us to save our lives. Let’s make those people’s jobs easier by washing our hands regularly, sanitising, keeping social distance and staying at home,” said Mosimane in a video message on social media.
@TheRealPitso keeping busy during the lockdown and asking the nation to stay safe and #StayAtHome@GovernmentZA @SAPoliceService @HealthZA @nicd_sa#SundownsCARES #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/aVhP2urnew— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 28, 2020
Premier Soccer League (PSL) action was suspended at a time when second-placed Sundowns were about to play Orlando Pirates in what was a potentially blockbuster encounter.
The Brazilians trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by four points with a game in hand and this places Mosimane's men in a good position to defend their league crown.
However, there is uncertainty on when the league campaign could resume.