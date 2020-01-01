La Liga 2019-2020 season suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus

The RFEF has announced that professional football in Spain will only resume once the government deems there is no public health risk.

and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have agreed to extend the suspension of the 2019-20 season indefinitely.

's top flight, along with the vast majority of sporting competitions and events across the world, has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga made the decision to suspend the season until at least the start of April on March 12, after 's squad were forced into quarantine when one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the respiratory illness.

More teams

League president Javier Tebas previously said he was convinced the season would be completed, while he was also hopeful all European leagues would finish by June 30, with both and the 2020 Copa America pushed back to next year.

However, with Spain still in a state of emergency as the government attempts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have agreed professional football will only return when the authorities believe it poses no risk to public health.

"The RFEF and La Liga agree the suspension of professional soccer competitions until the competent authorities of the government of Spain and the general state administration consider that they can be resumed and this does not pose any risk to health," an RFEF statement read.

"Both the RFEF and La Liga want to show their greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to Spaniards, and we also wish to show our sincere remembrance for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer for all families that are losing loved ones."

More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19, with close to 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

Article continues below

There have been more than 33,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths in Spain so far.

Other European leagues have also extended their postponement due to COVID-19.

Ligue 1 will not resume before June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Premiere Ligue president Bernard Caiazzo, while the suspension of the Premier League has been extended to April 30 as a result of the outbreak.