Coronavirus: KPL abolishes April 4 as tentative resumption date

The league supremo reveals to Goal they will not be able to start the top-flight as tentatively set and will wait for further instructions

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) will not resume as tentatively set on April 4, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The KPL had set the date to resume top-flight action after they suspended the same for three rounds of matches owing to the directive issued by the Kenyan government to ban all sporting activities for the next 30 days, after confirming the first case of the coronavirus in the country.

With the situation currently getting worse in , and the number of those affected with Covid-19 reaching 50 on Monday, Oguda has now told Goal it will not be possible to resume the league as earlier planned.

“It will not be possible to resume the league as earlier set,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We cannot start the league under the current situation and now must wait for the directive from the government when things are ready to roll out.

“We already have a curfew imposed for Kenyans and it won’t make sense if we start the league now, the curfew itself is for the next 21 days or so and that goes beyond April 4.

“All I can say, we will wait for the government to give us direction, we will wait for them to confirm when things have improved, we are praying hard that this virus is defeated and things return to normal. Things are getting tough but I hope with time everything will be brought under control.”

Asked whether they will be forced to end the league prematurely, Oguda told Goal: “Our intention as [KPL] is to make sure we conclude the league, we don’t want to leave the league at the halfway stage.

“We will do everything possible to make sure the league is concluded so we get a rightful winner crowned and also get to know which teams are relegated and also which teams will be promoted.”

are currently sitting at the top of the 17-team table on 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega while are third on 46 points.