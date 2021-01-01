Coronavirus: Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium converted into COVID-19 Satellite center

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has been converted into a COVID-19 satellite center and vaccination center...

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata has been converted into a COVID-19 satellite centre as well as a vaccination centre.

The 50-bed facility has been set up with the collaborated efforts of AMRI Hospital, Salt Lake and the Government of West Bengal.

The facility is expected to be operational soon managed by the AMRI Hospital which is located exactly opposite of the stadium. But it is to be noted that no Intensive Care Units (ICU) or High Dependency Units (HDU) will be there inside the facility.

The state government permitted the use of the stadium as a temporary facility for the treatment of the patients affected by the Covid-19 in the state.

"We are trying to work out a process so that we can use this facility as a step-down unit where patients who are getting better and won’t be needing critical care or O2 support will be transferred.

"These beds may also be used as a general isolation ward. It is scheduled to be operational from this Friday, starting with 50 beds,” an AMRI Hospital spokesperson had told Time of India.

The iconic stadium which is the home to several clubs in Kolkata including the two giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will become the third stadium in the state to be converted as a makeshift COVID-19 facility.

A few days back, the Jadavpur stadium or the Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a COVID-19 centre with a 200-bed facility. It was set up with the collaborated efforts of Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Imperial Tobacco Company (ITC) of India Limited and the West Bengal state government.

During the first wave of the pandemic, a part of the Canning Stadium in South 24 Parganas was used for the same. Another iconic stadium in the city, the Eden Gardens has also served as a safe house for police personnel during this difficult period.

Further reading

Kishore Bharati converted to COVID-19 facility

Indian clubs amplifying COVID-19 support

Article continues below

Robbie Fowler's message to India