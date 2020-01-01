Coronavirus: Khoza took the right decision to suspend PSL matches - Tlale

The former Bafana keeper has expressed his thoughts on the decision by the league to suspend PSL matches

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale has commended the Premier Soccer League ( ) chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza for suspending PSL matches following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The ‘Iron Duke’ was expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon regarding the disease ahead of the and clash that was set for Tuesday night at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

However, the former Buccaneers and Masandawana net minder believes although the fans have been hit hard, he said the lives of all stakeholders remain a priority.

“I think it’s a good decision because we all know we are under this risk and it’s a good thing to suspend the matches in order for the players to be safe because this is dangerous,” Tlale told Goal.

“It’s going to affect the players and everyone involved in football but life is very important that everything else. Games will always be there but we cannot guarantee our lives.

“I think it’s a good decision that Mr. Khoza came up with and I think we can learn from all the other countries around the world. I think we can manage this situation better.”

On whether the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was not good enough, the 1996 winner shares his sentiments.

“I think this is the best decision to suspend the games because going on to play the games behind closed doors will still leave the players exposed,” added the former keeper.

“This might affect the whole team and the opposition, in the end, we are talking about the lives of the people or the payers. They will still come into contact with each other and that’s risky.

“Once everything is in order, then football can go on. It’s a big blow to the supporters because they were looking forward to the games especially the one between Sundowns and Pirates.

“However, we are talking about the lives of the players, the coaches and the officials. So, we cannot take any risks here. Football will still be there, life goes on and the supporters will have to understand because this is also about their safety as well.

“As long as everyone is safe, I don't think this is not a train smash to suspend the games. We will see football once everything settles down and gets back to normality.”

With the reigning PSL champions looking to close the gap on log leaders, , the match against coach Josef Zinnbabuer's troops was set to add some spice in as far as the title race is concerned.