Coronavirus: Kerr confirms four Baroka players tested positive for Covid-19

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager hopes the unnamed quartet will recover as soon as possible

FC coach Dylan Kerr has confirmed his squad has been hit by the coronavirus, saying four of his players have tested positive.

Although the Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager could not disclose the names of the players, he admits this is a major setback as far as their preparations are concerned.

Baroka are in a battle for survival in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and they have six matches to wrap up the 2019/20 PSL season.

“All is good at training despite the sad news that four of my players tested positive and are not with us,” said Kerr as quoted by DailySun.

“Our hearts and prayers are with them to recover fast and join us. During this time and the position we are in, you need all your players in the team.

“So this is a sort of setback for us. The boys have been working on their own for almost three months. So, their fitness is not up to the standard we want."

Speaking about their mandate to survive relegation to the National First Division (NFD), the former Black boss is aware of the importance of the fitness levels of those that are infected.

“We are left with a few games and four players who tested positive will join us later,” he added.

“They will have to work harder to gain the same fitness level as those who are training now.”

The Limpopo-based club is placed 13th on the log with 23 points from 24 games and will be gunning for at least three victories to secure their top-flight status.

Meanwhile, they were scheduled to face off against fellow relegation candidates when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus in March.

Kerr recently expressed unhappiness with the fact that their counterparts such as the log leaders and , returned to training earlier than the rest of the teams in the league, saying they will gain an advantage.

On the other hand, Cape Town City announced on Wednesday that none of their players and staff members tested positive in the second round of testing as mandated by the league.