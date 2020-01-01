Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs won't let the fans down - Manyama

The influential Amakhosi midfielder has shared his thoughts on the forced PSL break

midfielder Lebogang Manyama has promised they will make their supporters happy at the end of the season as they look to lift the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Glamour Boys are currently sitting at the summit of the PSL log table with 48 points from 22 games and with the season halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manyama says they can’t let their fans down.

With only eight games left for them to finish the 2019/20 season, the Amakhosi playmaker has expressed disappointment with the break, saying it is taking its toll on them.

“We will not let our fans down. This break affects a lot and will take a toll on us,” Manyama was quoted by DailySun.

“I don’t know when we will be back, but it is difficult. We have been at the top the entire season and now this.

“But there’s nothing we can do. We just have to wait until it is safe for everyone.”

As they have occupied the top spot since the start of the current campaign, coach Ernst Middendorp and his men cannot afford to let their title ambitions slip up at the last hurdle.

Chiefs lead reigning PSL champions, , who sit second with 44 points but Pitso Mosimane's men have a game in hand.

Just before the suspension of the PSL season in an announcement made by the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, Chiefs were set to face on Wednesday, March 18.

Meanwhile, after joining the Soweto giants at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, the Alexandra-born player has been a key figure for Chiefs this term and is eyeing to bag his first gold medal with the Naturena-based giants.