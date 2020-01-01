Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs to be based at Orlando Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns to use Dobsonville Stadium
The league has confirmed neutral venues for all PSL and NFD clubs ahead of the return to competitive football next weekend.
With Gauteng chosen as the biologically safe environment (BSE) for the remainder of the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams that are based in the province will not be using their usual stadiums for their home fixtures.
Kaizer Chiefs, who usually play their home matches at FNB Stadium, will be based at Orlando Stadium while their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates will use the Ellis Park Stadium for their remaining home matches.
Amakhosi's title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns were allocated the Dobsonville Stadium as their new base and they will share that with Highlands Park.
According to the PSL, in a situation where teams are based at the same venue and have home fixtures to play on the same day, then there will be a doubleheader.
The league opted to go for eight different stadiums for PSL teams and another eight for NFD teams.
This means two teams will share one stadium for their home matches for the remained of the season restart.
The league has already confirmed that the fixtures will remain the same, meaning the season will resume where it ended in mid-March.
Meanwhile, NFD log leaders Ajax Cape Town have been allocated the Rand Stadium for their home matches, while second-placed Swallows FC will be based at Makhulong Stadium.
Uthongathi FC, another team involved in the promotion race, will play their home matches at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus.
Dates and kick-off times for all the matches will be released in due course now that the issue of venues has been put to rest.
Home venues for all 16 PSL clubs are as follows:
Baroka FC - Bidvest Stadium
Cape Town City - Loftus Versveld Stadium
AmaZulu - Lucas Moripe Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns - Dobsonville Stadium
Orlando Pirates - Ellis Park
Bidvest Wits - FNB Stadium
Chippa United - Orlando Stadium
Bloemfontein Celtic - Tuks Stadium
SuperSport United - Bidvest Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Stadium
Highlands Park - Dobsonville Stadium
Golden Arrows - Ellis Park Stadium
Polokwane City - Loftus Versveld Stadium
Stellenbosch FC - Tuks Stadium
Black Leopards - FNB Stadium.
Maritzburg United - Lucas Moripe Stadium
Home venues for all 16 NFD clubs are as follows:
TS Galaxy - Wits Rugby Stadium
JDR Stars - Rand Stadium
Steenberg United - Makhulong Stadium
Mbombela United - UJ Soweto Campus
Richards Bay FC - Tuks Rugby Stadium
AmaTuks - Joburg Stadium
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - Sturrock Park Stadium
TS Sporting - Tsakane Stadium
Real Kings - Tsakane Stadium
Free State Stars - Sturrock Park Stadium
Jomo Cosmos - Wits Rugby Stadium
Ajax Cape Town - Rand Stadium
Swallows FC - Makhulong Stadium
Royal Eagles - Joburg Stadium
Cape Umoya United - Tuks Rugby Stadium
Uthongathi FC - UJ Soweto Campus