Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs to based at Orlando Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns to use Dobsonville Stadium

The draw for the home venues for all the 32 NSL teams was conducted by at the PSL offices on Wednesday morning

The league has confirmed neutral venues for all and NFD clubs ahead of the return to competitive football next weekend.

With Gauteng chosen as the biologically safe environment (BSE) for the remainder of the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams that are based in the province will not be using their usual stadiums for their home fixtures.

, who usually play their home matches at FNB Stadium, will be based at Orlando Stadium while their arch-rivals will use the Ellis Park Stadium for their remaining home matches.

Home venues for all 16 PSL clubs are as follows:

FC - Bidvest Stadium

- Loftus Versveld Stadium

- Lucas Moripe Stadium

- Dobsonville Stadium

Orlando Pirates - Ellis Park

- FNB Stadium

- Orlando Stadium

Bloemfontein - Tuks Stadium

SuperSport United - Bidvest Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Stadium

- Dobsonville Stadium

- Ellis Park Stadium

- Loftus Versveld Stadium

Stellenbosch FC - Tuks Stadium

Black - FNB Stadium.

- Lucas Moripe Stadium

Home venues for all 16 NFD clubs are as follows:

TS Galaxy - Wits Rugby Stadium

JDR Stars - Rand Stadium

Steenberg United - Makhulong Stadium

Mbombela United - UJ Soweto Campus

Richards Bay FC - Tuks Rugby Stadium

AmaTuks - Joburg Stadium

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - Sturrock Park Stadium

TS - Tsakane Stadium

Real Kings - Tsakane Stadium

- Sturrock Park Stadium

Jomo Cosmos - Wits Rugby Stadium

Cape Town - Rand Stadium

Swallows FC - Makhulong Stadium

Royal Eagles - Joburg Stadium

Cape Umoya United - Tuks Rugby Stadium

Uthongathi FC - UJ Soweto Campus