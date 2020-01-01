Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs to based at Orlando Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns to use Dobsonville Stadium

The draw for the home venues for all the 32 NSL teams was conducted by at the PSL offices on Wednesday morning

The league has confirmed neutral venues for all PSL and NFD clubs ahead of the return to competitive football next weekend. 

With Gauteng chosen as the biologically safe environment (BSE) for the remainder of the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams that are based in the province will not be using their usual stadiums for their home fixtures.  

Kaizer Chiefs, who usually play their home matches at FNB Stadium, will be based at Orlando Stadium while their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates will use the Ellis Park Stadium for their remaining home matches.

    More to follow... 

    Home venues for all 16 PSL clubs are as follows: 

    Baroka FC - Bidvest Stadium 

    Cape Town City - Loftus Versveld Stadium 

    AmaZulu - Lucas Moripe Stadium

    Mamelodi Sundowns - Dobsonville Stadium 

    Orlando Pirates - Ellis Park 

    Bidvest Wits - FNB Stadium 

    Chippa United - Orlando Stadium 

    Bloemfontein Celtic - Tuks Stadium 

    SuperSport United - Bidvest Stadium 

    Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Stadium 

    Highlands Park - Dobsonville Stadium 

    Golden Arrows - Ellis Park Stadium 

    Polokwane City - Loftus Versveld Stadium 

    Stellenbosch FC - Tuks Stadium 

    Black Leopards - FNB Stadium. 

    Maritzburg United - Lucas Moripe Stadium  

    Home venues for all 16 NFD clubs are as follows: 

    TS Galaxy - Wits Rugby Stadium 

    JDR Stars - Rand Stadium 

    Steenberg United - Makhulong Stadium 

    Mbombela United - UJ Soweto Campus 

    Richards Bay FC - Tuks Rugby Stadium 

    AmaTuks - Joburg Stadium

    Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - Sturrock Park Stadium 

    TS Sporting - Tsakane Stadium 

    Real Kings - Tsakane Stadium 

    Free State Stars - Sturrock Park Stadium 

    Jomo Cosmos - Wits Rugby Stadium 

    Ajax Cape Town - Rand Stadium 

    Swallows FC - Makhulong Stadium 

    Royal Eagles - Joburg Stadium 

    Cape Umoya United - Tuks Rugby Stadium 

    Uthongathi FC - UJ Soweto Campus

