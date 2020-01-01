Coronavirus: It will be strange to play in front of an empty stadium - Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic

The 28-year-old frontman is relishing a return to the training grounds but admits playing with no fans will be weird for Amakhosi

striker Samir Nurkovic is itching for a return to the pitch after over three months of training alone in the comfort of his home.

Amakhosi players are expected to report for training next week having submitted all the documents needed by the for the go-ahead.

"I am definitely looking forward to training. It has been a while since I last trained with the ball. As a professional, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch and do what is relevant to your passion of playing the game," Nurkovic told the Chiefs website.

The 28-year-old is aware that it won't be easy for the players to replicate the same fitness they had before the coronavirus outbreak hit the country in March.

However, he's hoping the technical team will help them cope with the difficulty of getting back to their best.

"At the end of the season, we normally have just one month off but now it has been three months of no proper training," he continued.

"This means as we resume training, we need to be cautious. We will be guided by the technical team and coaching staff as we ease our way back. It will be crucial for us to be mentally tough in the days ahead.:

The Serbian marksman admitted it would be difficult for Chiefs players to play in front of an empty stadium when the season resumes but said the supporters will be in their hearts every time they take to the pitch.

"We are in a difficult situation right now. I do feel that when we start again, we can bring joy to the fans once again and help the current situation somewhat," Nurkovic added.

"It will be strange to play in an empty stadium without the energy of our fans who have been tremendous this season but we will continue to play with them in our hearts and hopefully, we end the season in a positive way."

The forward further believes the implementation of five substitutes will be of great help to the players and teams.

Chiefs have been top of the log since August 2019, and Nurkovic said the club wants to win as many matches as possible to prove that their great form wasn't a fluke.

"I have watched the English Premier League and . I have noticed how some of the players are unable to complete a full 90 minutes and things like having extra substitutions have helped," concluded Nurkovic.

"We want to show people that we are not top of the league accidentally. We will continue to work hard for each other and ensure that we make Amakhosi family happy with our performances and results."