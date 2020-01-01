Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs slap Motaung with suspension

The club official has been suspended by the Amakhosi management, with the team busy preparing for the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign

have announced the suspension of their football manager Bobby Motaung.

This comes after it was alleged that the club official broke the lockdown regulations over the weekend.

Videos of Bobby, who is the son of Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, and his friends surfaced on social media with the Amakhosi administrator seen partying at a private house.

Chiefs released the following statement on Tuesday indicating that Motaung has been suspended with immediate effect pending further investigation.

"As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung," a club statement read.

"This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the football manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period."

"The club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct, which led to the decision to suspend him.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.

"Subsequently, the club would like to confirm that Bobby Motaung is suspended with immediate effect up to and including August 31, 2020. He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

"Even though he has tested negative on four occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests, he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time.

"This is in line with the rules and regulations of the club according to the protocols that we have put in place.

"The club reaffirms its stance to all stakeholders of our commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to resume their 2019/20 campaign with a clash against at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, August 12.

The current season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the campaign will now be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng.