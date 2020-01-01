Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs players still isolated and training from home – Maphosa

The Soweto giants are still waiting for an indication from the league's governing body to return to training on the field

corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa says they will not return to training until there’s a message from the Premier Soccer League ( ) to do so.

This comes after contact sport was given the go-ahead to return to training on Monday under Level 3 of the country's lockdown, but the Amakhosi official explained their players remain in isolation and are conducting their training sessions online.

On the other hand, director of football Roy Limongelli has confirmed their state of readiness to return to the field at Sturrock Park, saying they have sanitized their training fields.

“We are affiliated to the PSL and until we get communication from them, only then we can pronounce,” said Maphosa to DailySun.

“At the moment, the guys are still training on-line and players are still isolated. We are still doing virtual training and we are just awaiting further communication from the league.”

Sharing an update on behalf of coach Gavin Hunt’s troops, Limongelli stated that they are just waiting on the football authorities to grant them permission to get back to action.

“Our facilities and premises at Sturrock Park are ready,” explained Limongelli.

“We disinfected the grounds and we got the compliance certificate. We are also equipped with an adequate supply of sanitizer.



“We are just waiting for the green light from the league as to how and with what to wash out kit, and the wearing of masks.



“We also need to get more information about social distancing at the ground and about training in small groups or not, but other than that we are ready to resume.”



It is reported that football stakeholders, under the guidance of the PSL, have had a number of meetings this week, in an effort to reach a common ground as to how the season can be concluded.



As things stand, coach Ernst Middendorp’s side is leading the log table with 48 points from 22 games and they were scheduled to face the sixth-placed Clever Boys when the games were indefinitely halted in March.

Although there have been contrasting suggestions from many legends, former and current players on whether Amakhosi must be crowned as 2019/20 champions or not, the season might still be completed as some media reports indicate that the season could resume on July 1.

Meanwhile, Safa and PSL have been working together to ensure that football resumes in the country and the 2019/20 season is completed.

Safa recently mandated both Dr. Danny Jordaan and Dr. Irvin Khoza to represent the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) in a meeting with Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Both Jordaan and Khoza will discuss possible starting dates for the resumption of football matches in their meeting with Mbalula and Mkhize.