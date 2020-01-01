Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs players and officials undergo screening and testing

The Glamour Boys have followed in the footsteps of Cape Town City who screened their players for Covid-19 two weeks ago

players and officials have taken a first step toward returning to the training grounds.

This comes after all the players were invited for screening and testing for the coronavirus on Saturday morning.

As things stand, no team has returned to training despite the government's easing of Lockdown Level 3 regulations to allow for contact sport to resume training.

Amakhosi took to their Facebook page to confirm the latest developments inside the camp.

"As per the mandate set out by #fifa and the #PSL our players have arrived for there #covid19 tests," said the club.

According to the Soweto giants, all the players will be allowed back at training once everyone has completed the tests and no one is positive.

"Once we have the all-clear we can get back to training."

To date, only Ben Motshwari of tested positive for the coronavirus but this was almost a month ago.

The midfielder has since recovered and has rejoined his teammates for the club's online training.

The PSL executive is yet to decide on the return date for competitive football and they have until June 30 to make a decision.

Earlier this week, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed plans to complete the suspended season in one province.

However, it is still unclear which province the executive has identified, meaning the country still has to wait a little longer for the announcement.

The Glamour Boys remain top of the PSL standings with 48 points from 22 league games.

They lead second-placed by four points although Pitso Mosimane's men have a game in hand.

Chiefs still have to play twice this season, and those are the two fixtures Mosimane and the entire country will be watching with keen interest, especially after the Braamfontein-based side announced the sale of its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi.

There is already a perception that the Students will not give their all in the remaining matches of the season as some players have already committed their futures elsewhere for next season.