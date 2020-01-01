Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs’ Ntiya-Ntiya itching to return to PSL action

The Amakhosi left-back has also shared his message to the country amidst the fight against the pandemic

defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya says the players are working hard at home and they are itching to go back to the field of play whilst also urging the supporters to play a role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite some calling for the Premier Soccer League ( ) season to be called off already, the league’s chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza hoped they can finish the campaign by June 30.

In addition, the Amakhosi left-back is hoping to lift his first trophy with the Soweto giants as they currently sit at the top of the table with 48 points, saying he hopes they will come back and continue with their 50th-anniversary celebrations.

“We are training very hard at home as Kaizer Chiefs players. Working very hard in training will help us so that we remain in the best shape and condition when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes,” Ntiya-Ntiya told Isolezwe.

“We can’t wait to get back to the field of play and be with our supporters to rally behind us. We can defeat the coronavirus if we follow the orders so that we can go back to our normal lives.”

The Eastern Cape-born left-back was speaking as is currently in lockdown for 21 days which began on March 27 and the 23-year-old has emphasized the importance of saving lives.

“The lives of South African people is what is important at this stage because we are facing a difficult situation,” he added.

“We are urging everyone to follow the orders set out by the government regarding hygiene and communicate in the right way so that we can all be safe.

“We will meet soon for us to continue with our 50th celebrations as Kaizer Chiefs.”

In his debut campaign with the Glamour Boys, Ntiya-Ntiya came close to lifting his first silverware but they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

Meanwhile, coach Ernst Middendorp will look to collect maximum points in their remaining eight matches to dethrone reigning PSL champions when the league resumes.