Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs must not focus at what Mamelodi Sundowns do - Katsande

The Amakhosi stand-in captain knows exactly what his teammates need to do when the season resumes to secure the league title

midfielder Willard Katsande feels the squad is not too bad in terms of their fitness level following their return to training four weeks ago.

According to Katsande, the only thing the players missed was doing ball work and working on combination plays as they were not allowed to train together because of lockdown regulations due to the coronavirus.

However, the 34-year-old believes they have covered enough ground over the past few weeks that should football return tomorrow, Chiefs would be ready to compete.

"In terms of fitness, we are up there. We are not very far because we started four weeks ago to train as a team. It's actually improving. We just wanted to have the feeling of the ball," Katsande told Radio 702.

"But other than that, in terms of fitness, we are very much fit although we wanted to be involved, talk about tactics and work on our combination play so that we can hit the ground running as soon as possible, just the way we wanted it.

"So, overall fitness-wise, we are up there whereby if you say the games are starting tomorrow, we will be ready to play," he said.

Katsande also weighed in on the title race as Amakhosi find themselves under immense pressure from , saying they are not going to keep looking over their shoulder or focus on what Pitso Mosimane's men are doing in the remaining matches of the season.

The Brazilians are four points behind the Soweto giants with a game in hand and the two teams still have to face each other before the suspended campaign can be concluded.

"Obviously, we are very much aware of the teams that are coming for the same title we are in control of at the moment," revealed Katsande.

"You know when you sign for Kaizer Chiefs, you know that you are signing up to deal with the pressure and deal with situations like this one.

"So, it's up to us because at the moment we are in control. We can only control each game which is the game we are going to play as Kaizer Chiefs. We are not going to look at how our neighbours operate their house. We will be focusing on here and now - the game we are going to play at that particular time, that would be the most important game," added the tough-tackling midfielder.

Katsande said the Glamour Boys will be throwing everything they have when the season resumes in an attempt to win their first league title in five years.

"We will be throwing everything [in the remaining games], we will be sharpening our swords, go for a fight, we become victors, go back to the drawing board and focus on the next game," he continued.

"The more you focus on what your neighbours do, you are actually going to give your second thoughts and end up losing what you have in control during that particular time.

"So, we told ourselves to focus here and now and focus on what's happening in our house and do everything we have to do without looking at what our neighbours are doing."