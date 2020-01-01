Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs legend McCarthy backs PSL decision to finish season in Gauteng

The former Amakhosi defender speaks about the decision to complete this term in one province

Former defender Fabian McCarthy has expressed delight in the fact the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) will finally return next month.

McCarthy is confident coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops will walk away as new champions when the current season resumes.

On the idea of completing the current season in Gauteng as announced by PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza this week, the 43-year-old legend has backed the move.

“Yeah, it’s good news that we now know the dates for the restart, we have to give the match officials time to get their match fitness back to the best,” McCarthy told Goal.

“They have to prepare and be fit because playing football for six weeks will be a challenge for them. They can also get injured and get sick, this gives them enough time to get their minds and bodies ready.

“I think obviously Gauteng is the best option because the logistics are better here, the management and the offices are all here for the league and mother body.

“You only cater for Durban which has three teams, Free State one and I think the ones in Polokwane can stay there and only come here for the match. It’s a wise decision because if you take all the teams and move to KwaZulu-Natal. It’s a headache when you take 13 teams to get accommodation there.

“I think the idea for Gauteng can work, the restart will be smooth because the broadcasters are also in Gauteng, the PSL offices in terms of management and so on.

“We can’t wait for the league to restart and I personally can’t wait to see my team [Chiefs] taking this one. They have come a long way to drop the ball now. They have given everything and I’m with them. There’s no way we can let this one slip up.

“I just hope the players can protect their families, the media must be safe to give us the coverage and the stories. We are now watching the EPL [English Premier League], [Spanish] , and the [German] but we want the PSL and the NFD (National First Division) – I'd like to wish good luck to everybody.”

The retired Bafana Bafana defender also takes a look at how the delayed restart might have an impact on the upcoming 2020/21 campaign whilst also believing the month of October could be suitable for the start of the new season.

“The preparations for next season, I think they just have to minimize the preparations for the next one. Maybe give the team a month and start again,” he added.

“The guys have been away for three months and they just started training. I think the remaining games can be used as pre-season, probably start the new one by September. It’s a question of trying to find the balance to finish this one and the start of the 2020/21 season.

“So, I think it will suit the teams that will play the remaining games in August and to have a month’s break to get ready for the new one. If you pick up injuries, then you can still recover.

“I think most teams will take one week or two to recover and prepare for the 2020/21 season anyway. In my opinion, the first week of October can be best for us to start the new season.

“It will be a long 2020/21 season but it will also depend on the cup games, the Fifa calendar, and so on. Having a few weeks off for pre-season will suit most players, to say don’t give them too long to stay at home to restart the batteries.”