Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs can’t be crowned PSL champions yet - Seale

The retired Amakhosi defender has shared his thoughts on the suspended PSL games

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, former defender Rudolph Seale believes the Premier Soccer League ( ) cannot afford to end the season yet.

Seale was reacting to the decision by the league’s governing body to suspend the games due to the outbreak and fears of the coronavirus.

Although the PSL’s Board of Governors are set to meet on Thursday to decide on when the league can continue, the retired defender has explained that it’s safe to wait until the virus can be controlled.

“We cannot say the season is over because basically we’ll be saying Chiefs have won the league and say so and so is relegated….no, I think it will cause a stir,” Seale told Goal.

“I think they must just wait a bit and then see if they can resume. Even if they delay the program until Christmas if there’s no improvement in terms of managing the virus. I know this will be a challenge but we have to try and deal with the situation - it’s just a mess now.

“To say Chiefs are champions and Black are relegated, a team from the National First Division (NFD) is promoted will be a tough call to make. We have teams like and that can say we can recover and challenge for the title.

“It will not be a good decision to call it a day because there’s a lot at stake if that decision had to be taken. I think we need to resume the programme.”

As the league’s hierarchy will meet on Thursday to decide on the way forward, the Soweto-born legend believes at least four of five teams will be able to survive and pay salaries whilst the games remain suspended.

“I think a club like Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates, and SuperSport United are able to survive when it comes to salaries whilst we wait to see the virus contained or managed,” he added.

“The same cannot be said for clubs like , and others because they only survive on resources coming from outside to run the club. They might not be able to generate money to pay the players should the wait continues.

“That will also result in the players and the staff suffering because their pockets will be hit hard. Remember these are the clubs that do not have sponsors. However, we still cannot take risks and say football must go on.

“I think to suspend the games and wait to resume will be a good decision. This is challenging for everyone and we need to be safe.”