Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs can’t be awarded PSL champions early – Ertugral

The former Amakhosi boss is of the view the league winners for the current season can’t be decided as yet

Former and coach Muhsin Ertugral has shared his thoughts on the suspended Premier Soccer League ( ) season, saying the league’s governing body cannot crown new champions now.

This comes as the 2019/20 PSL campaign remains suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and ‘Mshini’ believes it is better to wait a little bit and see how and resume their seasons.

On the other hand, the Turkish national team’s technical advisor warns the might have legal challenges following the decision to declare the season null and void whilst the French decided to hand the trophy to Paris St. Germain.

“I am busy here [in ] with the Turkish league, we have analyzed Germany and England. and Holland have a different solution and they are both going to have huge problems with the clubs getting to court,” Ertugral told Goal.

With the South African football fraternity divided on whether Amakhosi should be crowned the new champions, Ertugral responds on which call could be best for the league.

“You can’t give a title [for a season] that has not been completed. To cancel completely like Holland [the Netherlands] is probably a better idea,” added the former Cape Town boss.

“The best way really is to finalize behind closed doors. That’s what Germany is trying to do.

“Obviously, it’s really an emotional situation as well for Chiefs. They have done well and [Mamelodi] Sundowns are [breathing] on their neck. There are as well teams that have an outside chance mathematically.”

Meanwhile, media reports surfaced on Monday the PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa), together with the government, will meet on Tuesday in an aim to find a solution to the current season, but the 60-year-old insists waiting a little bit could be a better solution.

“Unfortunately, the situation is very uncertain about the safety of the players which is a real challenge, and before that is really guaranteed, actually to play is dangerous,” he continued.

“So far you can put [schedule of the games] it later, that gives a bit of time frame to organize and to look at what Germany and the other European or international experience will bring on the table. has started already as well.”

As things stand, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men top the log table with 48 points from 22 matches, they lead Masandawana by four points but Pitso Mosimane’s side has a game in hand.

Sharing third spot is SuperSport United and the Buccaneers, they both have 40 points and are separated on goal difference.