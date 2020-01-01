Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Tshabalala challenges South Africans
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana winger Siphiwe Tshabalala has thrown his weight behind the South African government's initiative to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Tshabalala added his voice in encouraging all South Africans to follow and respect the regulations set by the government during this lockdown.
South Africa was in a 21-day lockdown from March 27 but president Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension to the initial lockdown to at least April 30.
"We are going through challenging times with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Tshabalala.
"Our government has been working tirelessly in ensuring that our safety and health are their number one priority. Let us follow and respect the regulations [because] the coronavirus is dangerous," he added.
"Let's stay at home and wash our hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds. Let us [also] exercise social distancing. I am staying at home and I am challenging you to stay at home," concluded Shabba.
We are all affected by the covid-19 pandemic,let’s continue to follow the regulations,let’s stay at home,wash our hands with soap regularly or use hand sanitizer and let’s exercise social distancing.Its a difficult period for the entire world😭but This too shall pass🙏🏾#stayhome #stayingathomesaveslives #besafe
The two-week extension means there will be no football in the country until the government is certain the virus won't spread.
But the PSL together with the South African Football Association (Safa) will be expected to make a decision on what will happen next at the end of April or the beginning of May.
There are already over 2000 confirmed cases in South Africa with 24 people have lost their lives in the process.
Shabba is currently in the country after the coronavirus pandemic denied him a possible move to China just a few months ago.
He will hope to get back onto the pitch as soon as the lockdown is over and possibly find a football club he would call his new home.