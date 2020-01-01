Coronavirus: JLC adopts task team's report, Jordaan and Khoza to meet government on possible return of matches

On Saturday, the SA Minister of Sport gave football clubs the green light to resume training, but without dates for the resumption of the season

The South African Football Association (Safa) has mandated both Dr Danny Jordaan and Dr Irvin Khoza to represent the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) in a meeting with Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

In a JCL meeting on Monday, both the and Safa were represented when the task team reported back on the feasibility of football return in the country.

According to a statement released by Safa, the report by the task team was adopted in the presence of Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa.

Safa maintains that no football should return on Level 3 lockdown, meaning South African fans may have to wait until July to see their favourite teams in action.

Both Jordaan and Khoza will discuss possible starting dates for the resumption of football matches in their meeting with the two government officials - Mkhize and Mbalula.

Football has been suspended since mid-March in with topping the standings with 48 points from 22 league games.

Here is the full statement as released by Safa on Monday afternoon:

The Safa Joint Liaison Committee met on Monday, 1 June 2020 at Safa House and agreed that both the Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan and NSL chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza must report back to the Minister of Sport on the protocols for the return to play.

The two have also been mandated to meet and brief Ministers of Health and Transport on what needs to be done in the case of football returning to play.

Monday’s meeting adopted the report and protocol from the task team that says football can only resume under specific conditions as prescribed by the Protocol. The meeting resolved that SAFA will write to the Minister asking permission on training procedures.

The two, Dr Jordaan and Dr Khoza will also discuss the possible starting dates for the resumption of football matches.

In his address on Saturday, Minister Nathi Mthethwa spelt out the way forward for contact and non-contact sport. He gave training the green light but also underscored the fact that playing was impossible on alert Level 3 according to firm Government specifications.

Minister Mthethwa participated briefly in the meeting on Monday and emphasised the need to balance the health of football stakeholders and that the economic impact Covid-19 has had on the game.