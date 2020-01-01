Coronavirus: Real Madrid’s Ramos my role model - Orlando Pirates skipper Jele

The Buccaneers skipper speaks out about his current and past role models, who he grew up admiring

skipper Happy Jele has called for unity as the Premier Soccer League ( ) season remains suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding how he used to idolise legendary former captain Edward Motale.

The Buccaneers' central defender reveals he is now following and captain Sergio Ramos, whom he says possesses exceptional leadership skills on and off the field of play.

With the 2019/20 PSL campaign halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Jele also noted the importance of staying at home and ensuring that the regulations set by the government are followed.

“When I grew up, the two key players I used to watch, and love was Lucas Radebe and Edward Motale,” Jele said to FARPost.

“Nowadays, I watch Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid as an example of leadership and marking skills on the field.

“To be a good defender you need to always stay on your feet and always mark your player. You need to see what’s coming and be ready to react.”

Speaking about the virus ravaging many parts of the world, the 33-year-old skipper urged people to remain vigilant at all times.

“People need to know the signs and symptoms of this virus. If you’re dizzy, or if you’re coughing and your throat is sore, or if you’re sneezing and your nose is blocked all the time – those are some of the symptoms,” he added.

“Then people need to try and see a doctor or medical practitioner because this Covid-19 virus is very dangerous. We need to be careful all the time.

“I think the most important thing is let’s stay at home, and be safe,” says the Pirates skipper.”

In addition, the Middleburg-born central defender, with over 320 appearances for the Soweto giants, will look to remain key for coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops as they chase a decent finish come the end of the season.

Pirates occupy the fourth spot on the table with 40 points and have seven matches remaining.

Meanwhile, the PSL season was suspended last month when they were preparing to face off against at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 17.

Taking a look at this season, 'Magents' has featured in 24 matches across all competitions and netted two goals plus a single assist.